Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 66-Quart Latch Box Storage Tote 6-Pack
$42 $59
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $25, outside of the mentions below. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Target charges essentially the same price.
Features
  • 24" x 16" x 13.9" each
  • indexed lids for stackability
  • Model: 20280406
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Sterilite
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register