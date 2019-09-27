New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Sterilite 40-Gallon Wheeled Industrial Tote 2-Pack
$23 $47
pickup at Walmart

That's a few cents under our May mention of one tote and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $19.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Moda Purple
  • rotating ergonomic handles
  • large wheels with metal axels
  • recessed, drip-resistant lids
  • measures 36.75" x 21.38" x 18" each
