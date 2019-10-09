New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 4-Shelf Cabinet
$79 $120
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from last week, only $1 over the lowest-ever price we've seen, and the best price we could find from a reputable seller today by $48. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Measures 25 5/8" x 18 7/8" x 69 3/8"
  • heavy duty plastic construction
  • adjustable shelves
