Walmart · 47 mins ago
Sterilite 4-Shelf Cabinet
$39 $120
free shipping

It's $45 under our January mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $45.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in flat Gray
  • heavy duty plastic construction
  • 2 doors and adjustable shelves
  • Model: 01423V01
