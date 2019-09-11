New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Sterilite 3-Drawer Wide Weave Tower
$19 $33
pickup at Walmart

In Cement, that's $5 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now

Tips
  • This color is available via in-store pickup only
  • Other colors are available via pickup for $21.48
Features
  • measures 16" x 22" x 24"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Sterilite
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register