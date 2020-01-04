Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Sterilite 3-Drawer Cart
2 for $19 $24
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available at this price in black when you select "Set of 2".
  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price and avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • each cart measures 24" x 14.5" x 12.6"
  • Model: 28309002K
