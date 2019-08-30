New
Sterilite 2.6-Gallon Ultra StepOn Wastebasket 2-Pack
$12 $20
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sterilite 2.6-Gallon Ultra StepOn Wastebasket 2-Pack in Black for $12. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $2. Buy Now

Features
  • hands-free access
  • removable bag liner
