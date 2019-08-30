Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sterilite 2.6-Gallon Ultra StepOn Wastebasket 2-Pack in Black for $12. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 4-Drawer Wide Weave Tower for $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 105-Quart Latch Box 4-Pack in Clear/Blue for $39.92 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot discounts hundreds of items during its Home Depot Home Labor Day Savings. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start at $5.99. Shop Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
