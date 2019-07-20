New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker
$20
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker in Teal for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's also available in Black for $20.16.
Features
  • ball-style handle
  • smooth rolling wheel
  • accommodation for a standard-size padlock
  • Model: 18425X01
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Sterilite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register