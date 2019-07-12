New
Walmart · 13 mins ago
$20 $31
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker in Teal for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Black for $20.16.
Features
- ball-style handle
- smooth rolling wheel
- accommodation for a standard-size padlock
Details
Comments
Published 13 min ago
