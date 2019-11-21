Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Step2 Big Builders Pro Workshop Play Work Bench w/ Play Tool Set
$70 $120
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Target have it for the same.
  • Requires 4 AA and 3 AAA batteries (not included).
  • lights and sounds
  • 45-piece accessory kit
  • measures 34" x 38.5" x 27.5"
