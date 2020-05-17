Open Offer in New Tab
Steam · 1 hr ago
Stellaris for PC, Mac, or Linux
free weekend
digital download

It has a list price of $40, but you can play this strategy game for free all weekend via this offer. Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • discover and interact with a multitude of species, forge a galactic empire, and discover buried treasures and wonders
  • Expires 5/17/2020
