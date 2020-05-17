Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It has a list price of $40, but you can play this strategy game for free all weekend via this offer. Shop Now at Steam
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Escape into the calming world of Spring Falls for $4, test out new cult classics like Russian Subway Dogs for $7, step back in time with Chasm for $10, or exercise your mind with Aground for $11. Shop Now at Steam
Set out on a new adventure this weekend with some new games to keep you busy and engaged. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
Save on close to two dozen games in this classic franchise. Shop Now at Steam
Save on a range of critically-acclaimed indie games, including Pillars of Eternity II and the Banner Saga... um... saga. Shop Now at Steam
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
