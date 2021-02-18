Choose from whole bean or ground options and apply coupon code "CBDLOVE" to get this deal. That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- The 12-oz. 360mg-total infused CBD bags are $37 after the same code.
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- Each 3-oz. bag has a total of 90mg of infused CBD.
Save on coffee pods and coffee brewers. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured are the New England Coffee Winter Collection Variety Pack Keurig K-Cup Pods 72-Count for $14.99 ($15 off).
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pike Place Roast.
- Order via Subscribe & Save to knock off a few cents.
- It's back in stock on January 2.
Shop and save on a variety of flavors of ground and whole bean coffee, sold by Amazon, when you clip the on-page 25% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save orders and check out with Subscribe & Save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Lavazza Premium House Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee 10-oz. Can 4-Pack for $18.52 via clip coupon and Sub & Save (a low by $8).
Shop a variety of coffee makers from $69.99. Plus, grab two free boxes of pods via coupon code "FREEPODS4ME". Shop Now at Keurig
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker for $129.99 ($40 off).
- Add two boxes of pods to your cart in addition to a coffee maker, and apply the coupon for this deal.
Use coupon code "CBDLOVE" to save $8. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In Raspberry.
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
- contains 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per serving of 2 gummies
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for 15% off sitewide. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the CBD Gummies 750mg 30-Count Bottle for $56.09 after coupon ($10 off).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save $3 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- dark roast
- 90mg of full spectrum CBD per bag
- contains 0.3% THC or less
Apply coupon code "CBDLOVE" to get $5 under our mention from last week, save $24 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg CBD per teaspoon
Sign In or Register