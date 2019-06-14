New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack. Buy Now
Features
  • UV-protected
  • choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register