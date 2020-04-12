Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
It's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $42.99. Buy Now at Walmart
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on Monopoly, chess, The Logo Game, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save big on a wide variety of games from all major platforms including new and upcoming releases. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Stay connected to your work with a safe alternative to face to face meetings. It's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
You'll pay at least $5 more for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register