Walmart · 48 mins ago
Steamfast Travel Mini Steam Iron
$13 $30
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 7.5-foot power cord
  • non-stick sole plate
  • produces steam in 15 seconds
  • 3 variable temperature settings
  • 1-touch steam control
  • Model: SF-727
