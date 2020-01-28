Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Steamfast Deluxe Compact Garment Steamer
$15 $30
pickup

That's a $15 savings. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • continuous flow
  • heats in two minutes
  • Model: SF-447
