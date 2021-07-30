Steam World Nature Conservation Day Sale: Up to 90% off

New
up to 90% off
Save on over 40 titles across a variety of genres (including simulations, puzzles, adventure games, relaxing titles, and more), all while enjoying some gorgeous man-made scenery from the safety of your own home. Prices start at around $0.49 after savings. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Planet Zoo for PC for $20.24 (a low today by $16).
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "I'm a sucker for a pretty video game, I have to admit. Plus, nature-centered games feel nostalgic for me, having grown up playing a lot of Zoo Tycoon. A lot of these games are on the more chill side, too, which can be a great way to relax after a hectic, busy day."
