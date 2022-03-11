Girls got game! Check out games created, programmed, and featuring women to celebrate International Women's Day. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Haven for $14.99 ($10 off).
Expires 3/11/2022
Eight digital games are marked down, the best offering being Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $9.99 (that's a $50 digital low and beats the best price we found for a physical copy by $9). Shop Now at Nintendo
- Sign in to your Nintendo account to see the discounts.
Celebrate Mario Day with up to $41 off Switch games, play sets, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Pictured is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 (a savings of $20).
Originally released in 1981, Centipede has been revamped and redesigned and you don't need an Atari 2600 console to play it. (Or the janky paddle joystick.) Now you'll save $9 on buying it elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- 30 challenges
- arcade mode
Check out this collections open approach to mission structure, crisp visuals and fun lightsaber combat and get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
