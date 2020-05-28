Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's not quite Summer Sale time yet, so no discounts here, but you can use this event as an excuse to dive into your backlog, and play games based on Steam's machine learning recommendations, friends' recommendations, as well as your old favorites, your first Steam games, and more. Shop Now at Steam
Epic Games has decided to bless us with a free copy of GTA 5 and subsequently cause the spontaneous combustion of the hamsters running their servers yielding an impressive pileup of chaos and news articles. If you've never been carjacked in a game by a pigeon and want to save at least $13 today, this is your answer. Shop Now
That's a low by $15, although most stores charge $55. Shop Now
Escape into the calming world of Spring Falls for $4, test out new cult classics like Russian Subway Dogs for $7, step back in time with Chasm for $10, or exercise your mind with Aground for $11. Shop Now at Steam
You all know the deal about Fortnite by now but the thing you might not know is that it is, in fact, actually a good game. It's set the gold standard for a constantly evolving live game world and so sticking with it over time is particularly enjoyable since you'll get to appreciate new weapon and gear additions as well as the landscape literally changing. Plus, it's got a banana in a suit. Shop Now
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
Play this $45, Steam Award winning, game for free this weekend. Shop Now at Steam
Play for free! Shop Now at Steam
