Steam · 35 mins ago
Steam Spring Cleaning Event
Clear that backlog!

It's not quite Summer Sale time yet, so no discounts here, but you can use this event as an excuse to dive into your backlog, and play games based on Steam's machine learning recommendations, friends' recommendations, as well as your old favorites, your first Steam games, and more. Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • once you complete six tasks, you'll get a Steam badge for your efforts
  • Expires 5/28/2020
