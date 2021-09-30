Save on over 60 titles, priced from $1.19. Shop Now at Steam
- All of the discounted titles are donating some, if not all, of their sale proceeds to the charity SpecialEffect.
- Pictured is Slime Rancher for PC for $5.99 (low by $14).
- available for multi-platforms
Expires 10/4/2021
It's a savings of $4.99. Quake II RTX is fully ray-traced and includes the 3 levels from the original shareware distribution. Shop Now at Steam
- Also available at GOG (DRM free) here.
- rated M Mature 17+
Prime members get these seven games for free – you'd spend around $50 on them sold separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- Knockout City redeems on Origin.
- includes the widely-beloved adventure Sam & Max Hit The Road, the well-reviewed multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout City, and more
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Shop Now at Steam
- Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game
That is the lowest price we could find for this empire building game by $9, although most charge $40. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- flexible building
- explore, trade, go to war, and more
That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Steam
- original Jagged Alliance plus the add-on Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
Save on Days Gone, Predator, Hell Divers, and more. Shop Now at Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn pictured for $29.99 ($20 off).
Save on a variety of games like Football PES2021, Castlevania, and Contra. Prices start at 49 cents. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Contra Rogue Corps for $3.99 (90% off).
Save on 20 games, bundles, and DLCs. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for $29.99 ($30 off).
- Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Zombies Chronicles, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and more
