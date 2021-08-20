Steam Mordor Weekend Sale: Up to 85% off
Steam Mordor Weekend Sale
Up to 85% off

Shop select discounted Middle-earth gameses from $4.49, Precious. Shop Now at Steam

  • Pictured is Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $9.99 ($40 off).
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, and LEGO The Hobbit
