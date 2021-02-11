Bag huge discounts on a variety of titles. Shop Now at Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $7.99 (a low by $32).
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III for $35.99 (a low by $24).
- Terraria for $4.99 (a low by $5).
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $13.99 ($26 off).
- Bejeweled 3 for $0.99 (a low by $4).
- save on a selection of over 1,000 games including RPGs, Co-op, action, anime, simulation, strategy games, and more
Expires 2/15/2021
Published 52 min ago
Shop a variety of games, including adventure games, strategy, simulation, sports, VR, RPG, and more genres. Shop Now at Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Street Fighter V, Borderlands 3, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts, and much more
This side-scrolling spinoff is completely free, direct from Ubisoft – other stores charge at least $9. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
- PC Gamer gave it 83/100, calling it "a stripped down stealth offering that reinvigorates Assassin's Creed by putting attention back on the sneaky stuff".
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- explore beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow
That's a $25 savings! Shop Now at Steam
- It requires the base game World of Warships on Steam in order to play.
- Includes a new battleship, port, commander, and more
That's the cheapest this strategy classic has ever been, and a low now by $47. Buy Now at Steam
- You can also get the nigh-essential War of the Chosen expansion for $9.99 (a $25 low).
- PC Gamer gave it 94/100: "Exceptionally tough, rewarding strategy and a masterful reworking of the XCOM formula. We'll play this forever."
This supernatural thriller costs at least $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Steam
- PC Gamer gave it 83/100, saying it's a "beautiful story-driven adventure game with a compelling story and great characters".
Get your first month of EA Play via Steam for just a buck – that's a $4 savings. Buy Now at Steam
- For first-time subscribers only.
- full access to games including Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, The Sims 4, Mass Effect, Battlefield, and Peggle
