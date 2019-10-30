New
Steam Halloween Sale
up to 90% off
digital delivery

Save on the spookiest games around, including Resident Evil, Left 4 Dead, and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. (Okay, XCOM isn't that spooky, per se, but it's still really good, so we wanted to mention it.) Shop Now at Steam

