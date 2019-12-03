Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Steam · 26 mins ago
Steam Controller for PC or Steam Machine
$5 $50
$8 shipping

That's $45 off list and by far the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Steam

Tips
Features
  • requires 2 AA batteries (included)
  • up to 80 hours playtime per full charge
  • USB 2.0 via Micro USB port
  • wireless and wired modes
  • gyroscope and accelerometer
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories Steam
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
gathermewool
I've been waiting for this!
7 min ago