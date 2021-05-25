Steals at Old Navy: $20 and under

Click "My offers" on the bottom of the homepage and then "$20 and Under Steals" to shop women's T-shirts from $2.99, men's T-shirts from $4.97, and men's shorts for $14.97. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.
- Pictured is the Old Navy Men's Soft-Washed Printed Crew-Neck T-shirt for $4.97 (low by $5).
Apply code "SHOPSALE" to save an extra 50% off over 1,800 already discounted styles. Shop Now at J.Crew
- J.Crew Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the J.Crew Men's Sunfaded Henley Hoodie for $31.49 after coupon ($58 off list).
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Many items quality for an extra 30% off in cart, including clearance items where most of the best deals are (stock is lower, however.) Shop Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more (before the extra discount applies.)
- Items eligible for the extra discount are marked on the product pages.
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In New Eclectic.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
