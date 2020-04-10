Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Drop by your local Steak n' Shake to grab this freebie, no order/minimum required (just a car). Shop Now at Facebook
Treat your family to wings and fries with enough flavor choices to please everyone. Buy Now at Buffalo Wild Wings
Meals for two start as low as $4, and many of these deals are the equivalent of BOGO discounts. Shop Now
While free delivery is quickly becoming the norm, most restaurants have a minimum, and they certainly don't have that elusive chicken sandwich. Shop Now
Feed the family and save $16 off the usual price. Buy Now
Just answer a few question to get your free bottle. Shop Now at Facebook
Can't make it to the gym? Me and everyone else neither! But fret not, for Planet Fitness is streaming home work-ins every day so that you don't miss out on those sweet gains! It'll boost your immune system and best of all, you don't have to pay anything! (Maybe chuck them a like or positive review though!) Shop Now at Facebook
Available when you are in your uniform, or simply show your healthcare ID. One per transaction. Shop Now at Facebook
Save on a signature steakburger and shoestring fries from your local Steak 'n Shake. Drive-thru during happy hour and get a shake for half price too! Shop Now at Facebook
