Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Facebook · 29 mins ago
Steak n' Shake We're All Essential
free fries for everyone
via drive thru

Drop by your local Steak n' Shake to grab this freebie, no order/minimum required (just a car). Shop Now at Facebook

Tips
  • One per customer, per visit.
  • Available via drive-thru only, at participating locations.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Restaurants Facebook
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register