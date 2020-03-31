Open Offer in New Tab
Facebook · 1 hr ago
Steak 'n Shake Steakburger and/or Order of Fries
20% off for essential workers

Save on a signature steakburger and shoestring fries from your local Steak 'n Shake. Drive-thru during happy hour and get a shake for half price too! Shop Now at Facebook

Tips
  • Half Price Happy Hours are from 2pm to 5pm, Monday through Friday.
  • Mention at the time of ordering and show any form of job I.D., such as a business card, badge, or name tag to redeem.
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
