Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
GoSeek · 1 hr ago
Stays at Pod 51 Hotel in New York
from $121/night $159

That's the best nightly rate we could find by $38. Buy Now at GoSeek

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "GLOBETROTTER" to get this deal.
  • A nightly resort fee of $22.95 applies.
  • We found this rate for a 1-night stay on March 16.
Features
  • This 3-star hotel has an Expedia rating of 80% based on 16,512 reviews.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GLOBETROTTER"
  • Expires 3/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hotels GoSeek
United States New York Valentine's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register