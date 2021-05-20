Stays at All-Inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort on St. Lucia at Dunhill Travel: Up to 65% off
New
Dunhill Travel · 35 mins ago
Stays at All-Inclusive Coconut Bay Beach Resort on St. Lucia
up to 65% off

Take advantage of a wealth of discounts on future stays at this all-inclusive beach resort on St. Lucia. Plus, you'll have relaxed cancellation policies (see below), and free travel insurance. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • For stays through December 20, 201, cancel up to 30 days in advance for a full refund. For stays from December 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022, cancel up to 45 days in advance for a full refund or 100% credit on future stays.
Features
  • includes an antigen test for return home
  • The 4-star Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 998 reviews, and TripAdvisor ranks it #2 out of 21 properties in Vieux Fort.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hotels Dunhill Travel
All-Inclusive Spa Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register