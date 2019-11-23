Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Staub Enameled Cast Iron 4-Quart Cocotte
$100 w/ $40 in Rakuten Points $407
free shipping

Thanks to the included $39.60 in points, that's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Zwilling J.A. Henckels via Rakuten.
  • Apply code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • It's also available in Turquoise and Black for the same price.
Features
  • available in Red
  • self-basting spikes on the lid
  • oven safe up to 500°F
  • dishwasher safe
  • made in France
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
