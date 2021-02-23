New
Nordstrom Rack · 52 mins ago
Staub Cookware Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 63% off
free shipping w/ $89

Shop discounted pans, braisers, baking dishes, French ovens, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Staub 12" Cast Iron Pure Griddle Pan for $129.97 (low by $50).
  • Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/27/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Cookware Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register