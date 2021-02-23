Shop discounted pans, braisers, baking dishes, French ovens, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Staub 12" Cast Iron Pure Griddle Pan for $129.97 (low by $50).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
-
Expires 2/27/2021
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on January 26.
- oven safe
- hand wash
- Model: 17L9OG3
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- heat-resistant
- dishwasher safe
Women's accessories start at $3, kids' clothes at $5, men's shirts from $9, dresses from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
Shop discounted items from adidas, Nike, Z by Zella, Beyond Yoga, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Shop over 150 pieces with a variety of size and frame options. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Overstock Art Star Dancer for $273.97 ($968 off).
Shop and save on Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Free Country, Haggar, Izod, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Quilted Jacket for $86.23 ($209 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Sign In or Register