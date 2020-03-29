Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get 3 months of STARZ for only $4.99 per month.
That's a savings of $11 and a welcome respite from an infinite baby shark loop.
No app, login, or cable provider needed.
That's a savings of $60 off list for this on-demand ad-free service directly from Apple.
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.
Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more.
That's a savings of $4 per month – the service features movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and MIB: International.
