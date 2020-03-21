Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get 3 months of STARZ for only $4.99 per month. Shop Now at Starz
That's a savings of $29 and one of the most affordable babysitters we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $60 off list for this on-demand ad-free service directly from Apple. Shop Now at Apple
Stuck at home? Save on over 20 titles to keep yourself and the kids occupied. Shop Now at Target
Running out of shows and movies to keep you occupied? Catch up on full seasons of Hell's Kitchen, Hoarders, The Bachelor, and more, along with a massive selection of movies at no cost. Shop Now
That's a savings of $4 per month – the service features movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and MIB: International, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "coming soon". Shop Now at Starz
