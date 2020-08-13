New
$5 per month
That's a savings of $4 per month – the service features movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and MIB: International. Shop Now at Starz
- streaming on up to four screens at the same time
- direct downloads to your device
Expires 8/13/2020
2 wks ago
Peacock Premium 3-Month Subscription
free for Android users
That's a $15 savings. Shop Now
- An account must be created from an Android device to get this deal. A coupon code for a 3-month subscription will be emailed to you.
- After the trial period, the subscription will auto renew at $4.99/mo. unless canceled.
- movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
Hulu · 1 mo ago
Hulu 1-Month Trial No Ad Unlimited Video Streaming
free
Pitter patter, let's get at 'er. Catch up on TV, movies, and Hulu Originals with a rare free trial for the ad-free service. Shop Now at Hulu
- The plan costs $11.99 per month after the trial period.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon Snap'd & Stream
Free $5 Prime Video & $5 Cheez-It credits
Enroll and watch five hours of select Prime Video content to get rewarded with $5 towards Cheez-It products and a $5 Prime Video credit. Plus, you can enroll again each month for new rewards. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in and click the "Enroll Now" button to participate.
- Non-Prime customers can purchase or rent qualifying titles to participate.
- Content downloaded for offline viewing is not eligible for this promotion.
2 wks ago
NHL TV 2019-2020 All Access Pass
$5
Watch the Stanley Cup Qualifiers for a fraction of the usual cost of the All Access Pass. (The 2018-2019 pass cost $145.) Buy Now
- 10 exhibition and 21 Stanley Cup Qualifier out of market games
