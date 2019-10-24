New
eBay · 11 mins ago
Startastic Motion Holiday Projector
$20 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by as_seen_on_tv via eBay.
Features
  • 12 holiday slides for Christmas, Halloween, and New Year's
  • Weather resistant
  • Swivel neck
  • Automatically turns on in the dark
  • Model: 1443
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Seasonal/Holidays eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register