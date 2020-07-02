New
$12 $30
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 modes, 10 functions
- powered by 3 AA batteries (not included) or USB (cord included)
Details
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Nilight 12" 300W Flood Spot Bar
$24 $30
free shipping
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- IP67 waterproof rating
- die-cast aluminum alloy housing
- 30,000-hour lifespan
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Hampton Bay Solar Gray LED 10 Lumen Path Light 5-Pack
$13 $20
pickup at Home Depot
It's $7 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pickup in store to save $5.99 on shipping or pad your order to $45 to get free shipping.
Features
- weather-resistant plastic construction
- automatic dusk-to-dawn lighting
- Model: NXT-2353
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Collapsible Trunk Organizer
$5 $20
$1 shipping
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- polycanvas 600D construction
- mesh pocket
- three compartments
