It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
PepsiCo via Amazon takes 30% off the Starbucks Refreshers with Coconut Water 3-Flavor Variety 12-Pack. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Deal ends September 13. Buy Now
That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $13 under what you'd pay for this quantity in-store locally.) Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
That's around $2 less than most eBay sellers charge and tied with our July mention. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, and a buck less than you could expect to pay at other local stores. Buy Now
