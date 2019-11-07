More than two million pounds of poultry products have been recalled by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with metal.



Affected items were produced between October 21, 2019 and November 4, 2019 and include ready-to-cook items in institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, including restaurants, schools, hospitals, and distributors.



While there are no reported injuries, the USDA has classified the recall as Class I, meaning there is a reasonable probability of serious health consequences or death.