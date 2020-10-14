PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso 6.5-oz. Can
24 cans for $28 w/ Prime, Sub & Save
free shipping

Use the steps below to score two 12-packs of Americano Black (24 cans total) for about $9 less than local stores charge.

Update: The price has increased to $28.02. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • To get this price, use the "one-time purchase" checkout option to add one 12-pack to cart. (If you use the "Subscribe & Save" checkout option, you won't be able to change the quantity later.)
  • In cart, change your quantity to two 12-packs.
  • Still while in cart, click the 5% Subscribe & Save option to now apply a 5% off discount.
  • Proceed to checkout where Prime members get another 10% off plus an extra $5 off.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Starbucks
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register