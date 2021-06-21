Starbucks 12-oz. Refreshers with Coconut Water Can 12-Pack for $15 w/ Prime

It's around $5 cheaper than buying one of these multipacks at a local store. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Multiple flavors are available at this price, as well as a variety pack (pictured.)
-
Expires 6/23/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop for Prime Day savings on coffee, coconut water, dilute juice, protein shakes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Vita Coco Coconut Water 11.1-oz. 12-Pack for $13.29 (low by $3).
This flavor multipack is another $3 cheaper than the Prime Day deal on all other variety packs. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd normally pay around $16 or $17 for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- eight bags of chips, four cups of salsa, and four cups of nacho cheese dip
You'd pay between $20 and $24 for this box at local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Walmart charges $20 for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
This pack is marked at 30% iff for Prime Day; it works out at just 55c per can. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's available in Blackberry, Pomegranate, Clementine, Grapefruit, Apple, and Peach packs at this price.
Save on select variety packs. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- This offer is valid for Prime members only.
- Pictured is the Frito Lay 40-Count Cheesy Mix Variety Pack for $12.58 w/ Prime & Sub & Save ($5 off).
You'd pay $12 more for this amount at Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
- Compatible with Nespresso Original Line System
- House blend
- Medium roast
You'd pay at least $20 locally. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's in Dark Cocoa Sweet Cream
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
Sign In or Register