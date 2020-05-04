Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save a fourth this May the fourth on cards, collectibles, gifts, and more. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
This is a great price for 50 roses. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Shop Now at Costco
Ethel M is a big deal in Las Vegas, but we realize that not everyone recognizes the majesty of this brand. Ethel M is named for Ethel Mars, the wife of Frank Mars, the founder of Mars, Incorporated. Their son, Forrest, took over the family business and eventually retired to the Las Vegas Valley, where he founded Ethel M Chocolates to honor his mother.
While the factory and cactus garden may be closed to tours, Ethel M is shipping their gourmet chocolate all over the nation for free and donating chocolate care packages to hospitals, pharmacies, trucking companies, and more via nominations on their social media. So tag a local superhero on their social media or use the free shipping offer as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about. Shop Now
Spread some gratitude with this 3-pack of Hallmark cards. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
That's $26 off list and a buck less than our mention from last week that only included the roses. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
Save up to as much as $13 per character. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
Watch over 800 hours of movies and TV series on Hallmark's very own streaming service. Shop Now at Hallmark.com
