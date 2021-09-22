New
Vudu · 1 hr ago
$70 $90
That's the best deal we've seen for this collection, and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Vudu
Features
- includes all nine mainline movies
- let's walk through some possible comments:
- Yes, probably at most four of these movies are good (take your own pick on which)
- Yes, we'd all pay about $20 extra if the original trilogy were free of its latter-day "improvements"
- Yes, the only person who comes through the entire ennealogy with credibility entirely intact is John Williams
- No, Jar Jar Binks isn't "like, weird hot"
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
