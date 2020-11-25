They are offering the deal (a low by $13)... pray they do not offer it any further. Wait that doesn't make sense. Buy Now at Zavvi
- includes Episodes I through IX, with a bonus disc for each movie
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save at least $21 on three classic Spielberg movies with top marks from Ebert (Jurassic Park got 3 stars initially, but was bumped up to a full 4 on a later release) – bundled with some lesser-spotted entries into his ouevre, and also The Lost World. Buy Now at Amazon
- The numbers don't lie.
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- includes Star Trek: The Motion Picture through Star Trek X: Nemesis
Save $9 on this collection, which includes four movies and two feature-length TV episodes on six discs. You'll have to take our word over Picard's though — if you were to ask him, he'd tell you THERE... ARE... FOUR... DISCS! Buy Now at Amazon
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- "The Best of Both Worlds" TNG Episode
- "Chain of Command" TNG Episode
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes five original prints.
Apply coupon code "USA10 " to save a couple bucks. It's $15 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Zavvi
Shop almost 200 cases for the Nickelodeon, Star Trek, music, or movie fan in your life. (We know, it's probably for you.) Plus, get free shipping with coupon code "DNFREE" (a $5 value). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nickelodeon Cartoon Caper Phone Case for iPhone and Android for $19.99 (with $5 savings on shipping after coupon).
Apply code "ZAVATAT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers mini figures
- Model: 75288
To make this the lowest price we could find by $55, apply coupon code "LAMBO". Buy Now at Zavvi
- 3696-pieces
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: 42115
Sign In or Register