Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition
preorders for $60
free shipping

Be among the first to own your own Baby Yoda (yes, we know that's not his real name, but let us live) that boasts over 25 sound and motion combinations inspired by the TV series. It's also currently the lowest price we could find for the preorders by $8.

Update: It's no longer available at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for preorder at the same price. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • This item is expected to release December 2020.
  • Best Buy charges the same price.
  • activated by touching the top of the head
  • requires 3 AAA batteries (included)
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
