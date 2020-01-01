Personalize your DealNews Experience
Be among the first to own your own Baby Yoda (yes, we know that's not his real name, but let us live) that boasts over 25 sound and motion combinations inspired by the TV series. It's also currently the lowest price we could find for the preorders by $8.
Update: It's no longer available at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for preorder at the same price. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $7 less than most retailers charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on clothing, skin care, home items, and more. Shop Now at 13 Deals
Save on LEGO, playhouses, ride-ons, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on board games, plush dolls, costumes, figures, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Though most are at list price, it's a great chance to score these new releases. Shop Now at Amazon
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $32 off and the lowest price we've seen in over a year.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save half on over ten Weiman and Affresh products, including stainless steel polish, cooktop cleaner, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
