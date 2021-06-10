Star Wars The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $150
eBay · 48 mins ago
Star Wars The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber
$150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $97, although most sellers still charge at least $300. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
  • movie-inspired sound effects
  • 80 LEDs
