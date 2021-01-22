New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Star Wars The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber
$150 $300
free shipping

Most stores still charge over $250. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
Features
  • movie-inspired sound effects
  • 80 LEDs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Star Wars
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register