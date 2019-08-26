Personalize your DealNews Experience
Open and Clothing via eBay offers the Star Wars Stormtrooper Backpack in White for $8.83 with free shipping. That's a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Sole Backpack in several colors (Castlerock pictured) for $35. Coupon code "ONLYU" cuts that to $17.50. With $7 for shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
