GameStop · 20 mins ago
$25 $50
pickup
That's a $25 savings for this fast-charging hunk of junk, Your Worshipfulness. Buy Now at GameStop
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $5 on shipping.
Features
- fast charging (under 12 parsecs!)
- blue glowing thrusters
- USB-C port
Details
Comments
Published 20 min ago
Amazon · 5 days ago
Mpow 15W Wireless Car Charger Mount
$16 $38
free shipping
Use coupon code "2L4CN98M" to drop the price to $2 under our mention from last month, $22 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Fast charging requires a QC 3.0/QC 2.0 car charger which is not included.
- Sold by Patozon via Amazon.
Features
- USB-C port and USB-C to UAB-A data cable
- adjustable height, angle, and rotation
- adjustable feet and automatic clamp
- air vent and cup holder mounts
- Qi wireless charging
- LED indicators
- Model: CA160A
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerPort 2 Elite 24W Dual-Port USB Wall Charger
$8.99 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- foldable plug
- 100V to 240V input
- Model: A2023
Amazon · 1 day ago
Anker PowerWave Qi Wireless Charger Stand
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- Available in White at this price.
Features
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
Amazon · 1 day ago
Speate USB C Wall Adapter
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "7OVS49EF" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sznanming via Amazon.
Features
- high-speed charging
- universal compatibility
GameStop · 5 hrs ago
Action Figure Clearance at GameStop
from $1
free shipping w/ $35
Shop for action figures ranging from Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers and more to help spark your child's imaginative play or just to build your own collection. Shop Now at GameStop
Tips
- Pictured is the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Chewbacca The Black Series Action Figure for $15.98 (low by $16).
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders $35 or more ship free.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Star Wars Funko Pop! Keychains
$3.88 for preorders
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $2 on these adorable momentos from the classic movie franchise. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- These items will be released on March 1, but can be ordered now at this price.
