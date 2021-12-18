It's $5 under our April mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to save the $5.99 shipping charge or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
- fast charging (under 12 parsecs!)
- blue glowing thrusters
- USB-C port
Apply coupon code "DNS145" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at RAVPower
- At this price in Black.
- includes USB-C to USB-C cable
- GaN technology
- 2 ports
- Model: RP-PC145
Coupon code "US12SW" cuts it to the best price we could find by $10. Plus, the same coupon yields free shipping for an additional $6 savings. Buy Now at ESR
- includes 4-foot USB-C to USB-A cable
- for Qi wireless compatible devices
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
That's $7 off this slim GaN charger and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- .63" thick
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- Model: A2614
Discounts on select pre-owned games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, and Xbox One. You'll also find discounted select accessories, t-shirts, and collectibles. Shop Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charges. Otherwise, shipping is free for orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is Madden NFL 20 for PS4 for $8.99.
That's a low by $43. Buy Now at GameStop
- Features 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
- See the entire list of games here
Stock up and save on thousands of titles. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- To be eligible, games must be $19.99 or less.
It's $20 off the list price and the lowest price e could find. Buy Now at GameStop
- requires one AAA battery (not included)
That's $5 under our Cyber Monday mention, and the best price we've seen. It's also $8 less than you'd pay to pick it up from Kohl's. Buy Now at Amazon
- series-based character-inspired accessories
- 10 sound effects
- for children ages 3+
- Model: F1115
Lando's not a system. He's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Instead of being torn apart by an inner battle between the Light Side and the Dark Side, now ol' Darth can be torn apart by your dog's gross mouth. It's less thematically appropriate, but it's also a $5 low thanks to Subscribe & Save.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $4.07 (Sub & Save is no longer available), and shipping can take one to two months. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Plush or Flattie.
Target is a close price at $17 via pickup; it's the best shipped price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, and Crosshair figures
- for ages 4+
- Model: F5333
