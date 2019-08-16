- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, 13 Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $19.96 with free shipping. That's $52 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home & Cook takes up to 85% off a selection of All-Clad factory-second cookware during its VIP Factory Seconds Sale. (Enter your email address to view the sale.) Plus, you'll also get an extra 20% off a single item plus free shipping. (It doesn't require a coupon, but it will only apply if there's one item in your cart.) That's the strongest discount we've seen on these items in well over a year. Shop Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $1 under last month's mention, $18 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Instant USB Outlet Adapter for $9.49. Coupon "USB43" cuts it to $5.41. Plus, free shipping applies. That is $4 under our mention from two days ago, $19 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Sign In or Register