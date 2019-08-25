Personalize your DealNews Experience
That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge 8" Epicure Chef Knife for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the SpinMaid Rechargeable Spin Mop for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
